SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $71,784.70 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

