Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 6th

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other Shine Justice news, insider Rodney Douglas 69,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. In other Shine Justice news, insider David Bayes 27,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. Also, insider Rodney Douglas 69,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

