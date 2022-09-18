Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Sells $50,585.58 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mehgan Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.6 %

SHLS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.