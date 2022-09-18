Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

