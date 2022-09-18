Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $24.78

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $25.36. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 11,928 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

