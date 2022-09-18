Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.