Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Drops By 13.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AZ stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $82.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

