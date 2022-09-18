Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 35.6%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGFMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

