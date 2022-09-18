Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Increases By 41.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aimia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Aimia has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

