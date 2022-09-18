Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Expands By 25.6%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 180,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Amesite has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

