Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Increases By 27.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aptorum Group Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of APM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
About Aptorum Group
