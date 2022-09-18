Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Increases By 27.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of APM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

