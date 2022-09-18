Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expands By 17.9%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FUV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Dawson James lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Arcimoto

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.