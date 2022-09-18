Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Drops By 13.3%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last three months. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

