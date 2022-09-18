Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 31.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.