Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Decreases By 31.9%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 864.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,204.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

GMVHF stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Entain has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.