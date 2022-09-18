Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 32.2%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 16.69% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

