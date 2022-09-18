Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Decreases By 31.2%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

