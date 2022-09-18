Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Increases By 55.0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Just Energy Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.