Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Rises By 47.2%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Lion Group Trading Up 2.7 %

LGHL opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Lion Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

