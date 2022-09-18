Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expands By 17.5%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

LIVN stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

