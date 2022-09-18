Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rises By 17.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 927,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

