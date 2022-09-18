Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 15.7%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 5,339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,509.5 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

