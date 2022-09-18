Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 15.7%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 5,339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,509.5 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
