Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Grows By 17.6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $41,674,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $23,016,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,266,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Stock Down 3.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIND opened at 3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.99. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59.

KIND has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.