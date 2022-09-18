Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Decreases By 17.1%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
SolarWindow Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.20. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.