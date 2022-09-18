Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Decreases By 17.1%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.20. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

