Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Declines By 17.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.5 days.

Trisura Group Stock Down 9.2 %

TRRSF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRRSF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

