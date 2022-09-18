Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Drops By 17.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,839.7 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

