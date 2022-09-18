Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Drops By 17.3%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.
Yubo International Biotech Trading Down 27.3 %
Shares of Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Yubo International Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
