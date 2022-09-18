Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Declines By 17.0%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Zymergen Stock Performance

Zymergen stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.63. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zymergen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zymergen by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zymergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

