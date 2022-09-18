Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Declines By 17.0%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Zymergen Stock Performance
Zymergen stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.63. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
