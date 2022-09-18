SHPING Hits 24-Hour Volume of $501,811.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $501,811.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.