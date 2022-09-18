Shyft Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,451.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $53,451.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,941,047 coins. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.