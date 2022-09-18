Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $53,398.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,981,723 coins. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.