Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $192.46 million and $3.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,020,142,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
