SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0578 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $62.67 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,502,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,890,955 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

