Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Purchases 6,250 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Andrew Coombs acquired 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

On Monday, July 11th, Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

LON SRE opened at GBX 82.10 ($0.99) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.36. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £958.01 million and a PE ratio of 746.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

