Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Purchases $95,398.75 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.