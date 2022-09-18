SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 7,283 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

