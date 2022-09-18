SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 7,283 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
