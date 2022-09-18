SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $715,686.25 and approximately $9,067.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00153045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00722082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00577455 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

