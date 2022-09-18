SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $211.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
