smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,342.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $29.09 million and $45,342.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.27 or 0.02546865 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00834569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

According to CryptoCompare, "Earn tokens by playing, Build your team of Gods, experiment with different strategies. A play to earn blockchain project. Telegram | Discord | Facebook "

