Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,633 shares of company stock worth $1,189,937. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Smartsheet Price Performance
SMAR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.41.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
