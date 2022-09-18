Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $18,482.90 and approximately $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT (CRYPTO:SMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

