SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,099.35 and $9.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.94 or 0.02980044 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

