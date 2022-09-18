Snowball Hits 24-Hour Volume of $771.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $146,907.34 and approximately $771.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,745,801 coins and its circulating supply is 5,160,315 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Snowball Coin Trading
