Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 440.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $184.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.94.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.