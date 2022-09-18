SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,264.39

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $348,264.39 and $18,058.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

