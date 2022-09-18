SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director Buys $32,266.56 in Stock

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $32,266.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,736 shares in the company, valued at $369,059.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:SOBR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SOBR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

