SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director Buys $32,266.56 in Stock

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBRGet Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $32,266.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,736 shares in the company, valued at $369,059.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, August 29th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

OTCMKTS:SOBR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBRGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

