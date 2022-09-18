Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $42,955,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

