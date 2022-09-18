Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Down 14.7%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 181.09 and last traded at 181.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at 212.35.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sofina Société Anonyme from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 209.64.

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

