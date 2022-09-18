Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $26,449.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

