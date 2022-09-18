SONM (BEP-20) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $16.83 million and $60.99 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058225 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010470 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00061982 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00078344 BTC.
About SONM (BEP-20)
SONM (BEP-20) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.
Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM (BEP-20) directly using U.S. dollars.
